Short film based on Grogu from 'The Mandalorian' in the works 

By Express News Service

Disney+ is reportedly developing a short film based on the fictional character Grogu from the Star Wars series 'The Mandalorian'. Although not officially confirmed by Disney, the short film is expected to stream on the site on the 3rd year anniversary of 'The Mandalorian' series which falls on 12 November.

According to reports, the short film is titled 'Grogu and Dust Bunnies'.Lucasfilm and Disney+ had earlier released a couple of Star Wars short films under the title Galaxy of Sounds but the Grogu short film seems to be unrelated to that.

The official Twitter handle of Disney+Italy posted the announcement and then immediately deleted the tweet. The short film is based on Grogu who is from the same species as the popular Star Wars character Yoda. The character was first introduced in the first episode of 'The Mandalorian', which premiered in 2019.

The baby-like design of Grogu quickly gained attention and became popular, outshining Star Wars characters from the sequel trilogy films.

