Henry Cavill shuts down rumours of being cast in 'House of the Dragon'

The actor also went on to address another casting rumour by saying, "As far as I know, I’m not gonna be in Loki."

Published: 06th November 2022 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Henry Cavill has denied rumours of being cast in HBO's House of the Dragon.

By Express News Service

In a recent interview, the actor addressed the rumours that he was cast as a Targaryen in HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon

The actor also humorously responded that while watching House of the Dragon he thought "a lot of the characters would make really good witchers." He is referencing another fantasy series titled The Witcher which revolves around a group of mutant super-powered monster hunters known as 'witchers.'

While responding to the casting rumour, Cavill said, "I think it would be nice to be in Westeros, I really do. But I don't think there's a place for me there." The actor also went on to address another casting rumour by saying, "As far as I know, I’m not gonna be in Loki."

Following the news that Henry Cavill would reprise his role as Superman in upcoming DC projects, the actor announced that he would be leaving Netflix’s Witcher, in which he played the lead role.

The role of Geralt of Rivia would instead be passed on to Liam Hemsworth, who would start playing the role in the fourth season. 

Elizabeth Olsen was also rumoured to be a part of House of the Dragon. When confronted, the actor denied being a part of the show.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

