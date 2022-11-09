Home Entertainment English

Actor Travis Fimmel boards HBO Max's 'Dune' prequel series

Fimmel will play the role of Desmond Hart who seeks to gain the Emperor's trust at the expense of the Sisterhood.

Published: 09th November 2022 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Travis Fimmel

Actor Travis Fimmel (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Travis Fimmel is the latest addition to the cast of "Dune: The Sisterhood" series set at HBO Max.

The show, set 10,000 years before the events of "Dune", is based on the novel "Sisterhood of Dune" by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

According to Variety, no writer has been tapped for the project as of now.

"The story follows the Harkonnen Sisters (Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson) as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit," the official logline reads.

Fimmel will play the role of Desmond Hart, described as "a charismatic soldier with an enigmatic past", who seeks to gain the Emperor's trust at the expense of the Sisterhood.

Actors Indira Varma, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds and Chloe Lea round out the cast.

Diane Ademu-John will serve as the creator, co-showrunner, and executive producer on "Dune: The Sisterhood."

Alison Schapker is attached as co-showrunner and executive producer.

Fimmel, best known for starring in the History Channel series "Vikings", has previously collaborated with HBO Max on sci-fi drama series "Raised by Wolves."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dune Dune The Sisterhood HBO Max Sisterhood of Dune Brian Herbert Harkonnen Sisters
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp