Ali Fazal signs his next Hollywood project, titled 'Afghan Dreamers'

The shoot for Afghan Dreamers recently began in Morocco and it will be a 50 days schedule. The majority of the film is shot across Morocco and Budapest. 

Published: 09th November 2022 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Last year, actor Ali Fazal was roped in to play one of the leads alongside Gerard Butler in the action film Kandahar, which is set to release in 2023. Now, Ali has signed his next international project titled Afghan Dreamers. The film is being directed by two-time Academy Award-winning director, Bill Guttentag.

Bill is known for his Oscar-winning short documentaries, You Don’t Have to Die and Twin Towers. He has directed several documentaries including 2009's Soundtrack for a Revolution.

The film is based on the program started by Afghan tech entrepreneur Roya Mahboob in 2017 as a way to help young women develop their skills in the field of science and technology, despite the heavily patriarchal society from which they hail.

The role of Roya will be essayed by The Bold Type's Nikohl Boosheri.  

Speaking about the film, Ali said, “Excited and humbled to be sharing notes and being directed by Bill who has an impeccable body of work. Afghan Dreamers is a very important story to be told and I’m happy to be part of its cinematic retelling."

The film is being produced by Laura Overdeck, Samudrika Arora and Bill Guttentag.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Ali recently married their longtime girlfriend Richa Chaddha in a private ceremony. Professionally, the actor has got Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya and Fukrey 3 in the offing.

