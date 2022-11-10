Home Entertainment English

India's diversity continues to amaze me: 'Avatar' producer Jon Landau

Directed by celebrated filmmaker James Cameron, "Avatar: The Way Of Water" is scheduled to be released in India on 16th December in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Published: 10th November 2022 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Jon Landau

Film producer Jon Landau (Photo | Jon Landau @ Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Film producer Jon Landau says he finds India's culture and diversity astonishing and is looking forward to releasing his upcoming venture "Avatar: The Way Of Water" in the country in six languages.

Directed by celebrated filmmaker James Cameron, "Avatar: The Way Of Water" is scheduled to be released in India on 16th December in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Landau expressed his love for India in a Twitter post and launched the Kannada trailer of the much-anticipated sci-fi movie.

"Namaste India! I see you. Your diversity continues to amaze me. I am so excited for you to experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater in 6 languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Let's celebrate the return to Pandora on 16th Dec," he wrote.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" will be released in India by 20th Century Studios. The sequel features Sam Worthington's Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana's Na'vi Neytiri and their family.

Actors Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet round out the cast.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jon Landau India's culture and diversity Avatar: The Way Of Water James Cameron
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp