Keanu Reeves to return as John Wick in spin-off 'Ballerina'

Actor Keanu Reeves is set to reprise his role as John Wick in the upcoming John Wick spinoff, Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas.

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The news of the actor resuming his role comes at the time when Ballerina will also see Ian McShane returning as Winston in the franchise. However, it is not yet known if Keanu’s character will make a special appearance or will be a full-fledged role. 

Ballerina is being currently shot in Prague under the helm of Len Wiseman. Shay Hatten has written 
the screenplay, who has also written for films like Army of the Dead and is currently working on John Wick: Chapter 4.

