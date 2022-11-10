Home Entertainment English

Salma Hayek and Anne Hathaway join hands for Seesaw Monster 

Seesaw Monster, the Japanese novel authored by Kotaro Isaka, is being adapted into a film. And streaming giant Netflix has bagged the rights.

Published: 10th November 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Anne Hathaway (L), Salma Hayek.(Photo | File, AP)

By Express News Service

Seesaw Monster, the Japanese novel authored by Kotaro Isaka, is being adapted into a film. And streaming giant Netflix has bagged the rights. Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault will star in and produce the upcoming feature. Olivia Milch is penning the screenplay, and the film’s director is yet to be announced. 

While Salma Hayek Pinault is backing the project under the Ventanarosa Productions banner, Anne Hathaway is associating with Somewhere Pictures and Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada ( Bullet Train ) with CTB Inc. The film’s executive producers include Jose Tamez, and Siobhan Flynn for Ventanarosa Productions; Adam Shulman, and Jonathan Rice for Somewhere Pictures; and Milch.

Though details are kept under wraps, it is known that Hathaway and Hayek Pinault will play rivals forced to work together in an action comedy two-hander. Seesaw Monster’s author Isaka is known for authoring the second novel in her Hitman trilogy, which was made into a blockbuster film Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock. Following the success of Bullet Train, the streaming giant is pinning hope on Isaka’s other novel for adaptation.

Meanwhile, Hathaway, last seen in Armageddon Time, has a slew of projects in the pipeline including Eileen and Mother’s Instinct. On the other hand, Hayek Pinault, last seen in House of Gucci, will next star in Angelina Jolie’s directorial Without Blood alongside Demián Bichi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anne Hathaway Salma Hayek Seesaw Monster Kotaro Isaka
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp