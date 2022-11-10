Sharon Horgan’s series Bad Sisters renewed for second season

By Express News Service

Bad Sisters, Dark-comedy murder mystery series, has been renewed for season two. Sharon Horgan, the Emmy Award nominee and BAFTA Award winner, has created the series for Apple TV+. The first season with 10 episodes was widely received among the audiences.

In a statement, Sharon said, “The response to our show has been beyond what we could have hoped for. It gave us the opportunity to shine a light on stories that don’t always get such a global platform. I look forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time.”

Bad Sisters follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another. “When their brother-in-law winds up dead, his life insurers launch an investigation to prove malicious intent and set their sights on the sisters, all of whom had ample reason to kill him,” the synopsis read.

The ensemble cast is led by Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson. Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab and newcomer Saise Quinn round out the rest of the cast.

