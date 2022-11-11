Netflix releases trailer for Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

By Express News Service

The first official trailer for Guillermo Del Toro’s upcoming stop-motion animated film Pinocchio has been released online.

While Disney had just released a live-action adaptation of Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto, Del Toro’s version is a reimagining of the 1883 Italian novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi.

The film is directed by Guillermo Del Toro along with Emmy Award-winning animator Mark Gustafson. Del Toro has written the screenplay for the film along with Matthew Robbins, and Patrick McHale.

Having been in development since 2008, the film is jointly produced by Netflix Animation, The Jim Henson Company, and ShadowMachine.

