Jay Leno severely burned after car burst into flames in his garage 

Comedian and former Tonight Show host Jay Leno has sustained severe burn injuries on his face due to a gasoline fire.

According to reports, Leno is currently stable and recovering but had to cancel plans to attend a Las Vegas Financial Conference due to the severity of the injury. The accident happened after one of his cars burst into flames in his Los Angeles garage.

Jay Leno released a statement that said, “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Jay Leno is best known as the host of NBC’s The Tonight Show, which he hosted between 1992 to 2009 before leaving the show to host his show The Jay Leno Show with Conan O’Brien succeeding him as The Tonight Show host.

Both the shows suffered low ratings following which Leno was reinstated as the host by NBC in 2010. NBC’s decision to replace Conan O’Brien was caused after just one year of his appointment and was met with backlash from fans of the show which spiralled into a controversy.

Jay Leno stepped down as the host of the Tonight Show in 2014 before announcing Jimmy Fallon as his successor.

Leno won the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2014. He is currently hosting his show Jay Leno’s Garage where he exercises his passion for automobiles by talking about cars and motorbikes.

