Home Entertainment English

Nick Carter announces mental health fund in brother Aaron Carter's memory 

The Backstreet Boys singer took to Instagram on Monday to express gratitude towards fans for their support following the death of his brother and also announced a charity called 'On Our Sleeves.'

Published: 15th November 2022 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Aaron Carter

Singer Aaron Carter (File photo | Aaron Carter Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Pop star Nick Carter has launched a donation fund in memory of his late brother, singer Aaron Carter.

Aaron Carter, who rose to fame as a teen pop singer in the late 1990s, died earlier this month at the age of 34.

While no cause of death has been revealed, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter that a "suspicious death" had taken place at the address of the artist's residence.

Nick Carter took to social media on Monday to express gratitude towards fans for their support following the death of his younger brother and also announced a charity called 'On Our Sleeves.'

"Very grateful for the outpour(ing) of love and support for my brother. In his memory, a donation fund has been started to benefit @onoursleevesofficial, an important children's mental health helping families across America," the Backstreet Boys singer wrote in an Instagram Story.

He also shared a direct link to the donation fund's website.

"Thank you for choosing to celebrate the impact of the life of Aaron Carter with a gift of hope. By honouring Aaron, you help Nick, Angel, and their family's commitment to helping others," the note on the portal read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aaron Carter Aaron Carter death mental health fund Nick Carter Backstreet Boys
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp