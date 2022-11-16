Home Entertainment English

Kevin Costner's 'Yellowstone' sets viewership milestones

The total viewership involved a little trickery: the show simultaneously aired on Viacom networks CMT, TV Land and Pop, and there were some same-day reruns.

Published: 16th November 2022 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

This image released by Paramount Network shows Kevin Costner in a scene from 'Yellowstone.' (Photo | AP)

This image released by Paramount Network shows Kevin Costner in a scene from 'Yellowstone.' (Photo | AP)

NEW YORK:  Kevin Costner's Paramount epic “Yellowstone” reached 12.1 million viewers for the opening night of its fifth season on Sunday, the most popular scripted series episode so far in the new television season, the Nielsen company said.

That it was a cable network series — instead of a big broadcaster like CBS, NBC or ABC — makes the achievement that much more impressive.

The total viewership involved a little trickery: the show simultaneously aired on Viacom networks CMT, TV Land and Pop, and there were some same-day reruns. Even with that, there were 9.4 million viewers who saw the premiere episode on Paramount alone.

“We've been able to create a show that didn't start out being popular but did it on its own terms,” Costner said in a recent interview with The Associated Press.

“Yellowstone” is one of the most appointment-viewing-friendly shows on television now, in part because it appeals to an older audience more used to watching TV in a traditional way, said Josef Adalian, West Coast editor of New York magazine's Vulture.com.

“People want to watch it and they want to watch it now,” Adalian said. It also proves the enduring popularity of the Western as a genre and, in some respects, it's surprising there haven't been copycats.

The show is overwhelmingly popular in red states. States with Republican governors — topped by Texas — watch “Yellowstone” three times as much as states with Democratic governors, according to Philo, a live TV streaming service.

No scripted series on a broadcast network has reached more than 8 million same-day viewers this season, although audiences usually increase when delayed viewing is taken into account.

For instance, the most popular broadcast scripted show last week, CBS' “Young Sheldon,” was seen by 7.14 million people, Nielsen said.

While “Yellowstone” is a huge success for Paramount, the company is also making money for a corporate rival. Streaming rights for previous seasons of the series are owned by Comcast's Peacock service because the Paramount+ streaming outlet did not exist when they were up for grabs.

Among the broadcast networks, NBC had the most viewers in prime time last week, averaging 5 million. Fox had 4.6 million, ABC had 3.9 million, CBS had 3.7 million, Univision had 1.2 million, Ion Television had 950,000 and Telemundo had 750,000.

Fox News Channel was the most popular cable network, averaging 3.15 million viewers in prime time. ESPN had 2.19 million, MSNBC had 1.66 million, Paramount had 1.58 million and Hallmark had 1.23 million.

ABC's “World News Tonight” led the evening news rating race, averaging 8 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 6.8 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5 million.

For the week of Nov. 7-13, the most popular prime-time programs, their networks and viewership:

1. NFL Football: Dallas at Green Bay, Fox, 18.13 million.

2. NFL Football: L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, NBC, 15.84 million.

3. “NFL Pregame," NBC, 12.37 million.

4. “Yellowstone" (8 p.m.), Paramount, 9.41 million.

5. NFL Football: Baltimore at New Orleans, ESPN, 9.36 million.

6. “Yellowstone” (9:14 p.m.), Paramount, 8.44 million.

7. Election Night Coverage (9 to 10 p.m.), Fox News, 7.81 million.

8. “CMA Awards," ABC, 7.45 million.

9. Election Night Coverage (8 to 9 p.m.), Fox News, 7.27 million.

10. Election Night Coverage (10 to 11 p.m.), Fox News, 7.19 million.

11. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.14 million.

12. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 6.83 million.

13. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.77 million.

14. “Ghosts,” CBS, 6.61 million.

15. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 6.45 million.

16. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 6.14 million.

17. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 5.98 million.

18. “The Voice,” NBC, 5.87 million.

19. “NFL Pregame,” ESPN, 5.53 million.

20. “911,” Fox, 5.09 million.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kevin Costner Yellowstone Nielsen company
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp