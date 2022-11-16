Home Entertainment English

R S Prasanna to direct remake of Spanish feature Champions, Aamir Khan to produce   

It was revealed yesterday that Aamir Khan, who was supposed to play the lead role of a coach in the film has opted out of the project and will be producing the film instead. 

'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' is a remake of RS Prasanna's own 2013 Tamil film 'Kalyana Samayal Saadham'.

Director RS Prasanna, who made his Bollywood debut with 2017’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, will be helming the Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish film Campeones (Champions). 

Aamir, who talked about the film at an event in Delhi, said, “It’s a wonderful script, it’s a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film but I feel I want to take a break. I want to be with my family, I want to be with my mom and my kids.

I will be producing Champions because I really believe in the film, I think it’s a great story.” Champions is a story of a basketball coach, who is sentenced to community service, which involves training a team of players with intellectual disabilities.

Over the period, as he continues to coach the team, he realizes that every player has a unique background and they are persistent in working together and improving their game. There is no update on who will be replacing Aamir in the film or the rest of the cast. An official announcement is expected soon from the makers. 

