'Hunters' to return for second and final season in 2023

Published: 17th November 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

It is good news for fans of Al Pacino’s Amazon thriller series, Hunters. Also starring Logan Lerman, the series, created by David Weil, premiered on the streamer in February 2020.  While there was confirmation that the series was renewed for a second season, there wasn’t much information on a lot of details on that front. However, now, it is confirmed that the Nazi hunters would be back for the season season on January 13, but unfortunately, it will also be the final season. 

According to the logline, the show “follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States.” 

Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin were also part of the ensemble cast in the first season. The additions to the cast are Udo Kier, who will play Adolf Hitler, and Jennifer Jason Leigh, who is roped in to essay a Nazi hunter named Chava Apfelbaum.

Weil also serves as executive producer and showrunner. The other executive producers of the show include Nikko Toscano, Jordan Peele, and Win Rosenfeld.

