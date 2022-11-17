Ralph Fiennes expresses interest in playing Lord Voldemort again

By Express News Service

Actor Ralph Fiennes who portrayed the primary antagonist Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter films, has expressed his interest in reprising the role, should Warner Bros making more films on the wizarding world.

When Variety asked the actor if he would be interested to play Voldemort again, Ralph said, “Sure, of course. No question about it.”Ralph played the role of Voldemort first in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and played the role in Order of the Phoenix and Deathly Hallows 1-2.

It is to be noted that recently David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery had expressed interest to extend the company’s franchises by making more films, including that of the Harry Potter title. David has also dabbled on the idea to collaborate with the author of the books, JK Rowling.

“We’re going to focus on franchises. We haven’t had a Superman movie in 13 years. We haven’t done a Harry Potter in 15 years. The DC movies and the Harry Potter movies provided a lot of the profits for Warner Bros. … over the past 25 years. If we can do something with J.K. on Harry Potter going forward,” Zaslav had said.

