Trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s Magic Mike’s Last Dance lands 

By Express News Service

Warner Bros has released the first official trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance online. The film is the third instalment in the Magic Mike franchise with Channing Tatum returning as the lead while Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first film, is back in the director’s chair.

Salma Hayek makes her entry into the franchise with the film, she is playing a role that previously had Thandie Newton. According to the official synopsis, the film follows Salma Hayek’s character getting stuck in an awful strip show, eventually leading her down a rabbit hole of discoveries.

The franchise started with Magic Mike in 2012, which was based on Tatum’s own real-life experiences as an exotic male dancer before his rise to stardom in Hollywood. The film became a huge box office success, spawning a sequel titled Magic Mike XXL in 2015.

According to Channing Tatum, the film will “not be a traditional love story.” Apart from Tatum and Hayek, the cast of the film also includes Mike Lane, Gavin Spokes, Caitlin Gerard, Christopher Bencomo, Ayub Khan-Din, and Juliette Motamed. The film is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on 10 February 2023.

