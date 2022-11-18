New Alien film in works from Ridley Scott’s banner

By Express News Service

According to reports, a new Alien film is currently being developed at 20th Century Studios, Ridley Scott will produce the film under his banner Scott Free Productions. Since the film is in the early stages of production, not much is known about the story but it will reportedly revolve around the iconic alien Xenomorph.

Fed Alvarez, known for directing thrillers like the 2016 film Don’t Breathe and the 2013 remake of Evil Dead will helm the project. The film went into development after Alvarez submitted a pitch to Scott Free Productions who are now fast-tracking the production to release it as early as 2023.

Cailee Spaeny is in talks to star in the film, she is best known for appearing in films like Pacific Rim Uprising, The Craft: Legacy, and How It Ends. Spaeny was recently cast in Sofia Coppola’s biopic about legendary singer Elvis Presley’s wife Priscilla Presley titled Priscilla, she will play the titular character alongside Jacob Elordi who plays Elvis.

It is unclear whether the upcoming Alien film will be a complete reboot of the series or a continuation of the story. The series started in 1979 with Ridley Scott’s Alien and after several sequels, prequels, and spinoffs, the last film to come out of the series happens to be Alien: Covenant which was released in 2017.

