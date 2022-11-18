Pedro Pascal and Jay Ellis join cast of Freaky Tales

By Express News Service

Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis, and Jack Champion have been cast to play the main roles in Freaky Tales. The cast members already part of the film include Angus Cloud, Dominique Thorne, Keir Gilchrist, and Michelle Farrah Huang.

Actor Jay Ellis

Freaky Tales is the creation of renowned filmmaker duo Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, best known for writing and directing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain Marvel. The story will be loosely based on Fleck’s childhood experience growing up in Oakland, California, and will explore real-life locations and notable historical events.

Set in 1980s Oakland, Freaky Tales will revolve around four distinct characters with interconnected stories.

Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis, and Jack Champion have been cast to play the main roles in Freaky Tales. The cast members already part of the film include Angus Cloud, Dominique Thorne, Keir Gilchrist, and Michelle Farrah Huang. Actor Jay EllisFreaky Tales is the creation of renowned filmmaker duo Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, best known for writing and directing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain Marvel. The story will be loosely based on Fleck’s childhood experience growing up in Oakland, California, and will explore real-life locations and notable historical events. Set in 1980s Oakland, Freaky Tales will revolve around four distinct characters with interconnected stories.