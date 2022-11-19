Bradley Cooper to star in Steven Spielberg’s next

By Express News Service

Actor Bradley Cooper is set to star in filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film. The feature is based on the character Frank Bullitt, the no-nonsense San Francisco cop played by Steve McQueen in the 1968 action-thriller Bullitt.

Josh Singer is writing the screenplay for the film, which is currently in development at Warner Bros.Though plot details haven’t been revealed, the forthcoming production is expected to follow Bullitt on an entirely different exploit than the McQueen original’s, reports Variety.

Warner Bros released the original Bullitt, which was directed by Peter Yates and based on the 1963 novel Mute Witness. In what became McQueen’s most notable role, he portrayed a detective who investigates the death of a mob informant he was hired to protect.

The film is famous for including one of the most iconic and exciting car chases in cinema history with McQueen doing his own stunts in a modified Ford Mustang. Bullitt became a critical and commercial smash, generating $42 million on a $4 million budget and winning one Oscar.

Cooper will produce the still-untitled movie with Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, marking their second collaboration following the upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro. McQueen’s son Chad McQueen and granddaughter Molly McQueen will executive produce.

Meanwhile, Spielberg’s latest movie The Fabelmans, a semi-autobiographical story about growing up as a film lover, opened in theatres earlier in November.

