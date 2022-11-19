Pedro Pascal joins ensemble comedy 'The Uninvited'

By Express News Service

Reports state that Pedro Pascal will be leading the ensemble star cast of a comedy of errors titled The Uninvited.

According to Deadline, the film recently entered production and also stars Walton Goggins, Elizabeth Reaser, and Lois Smith in main roles.

Reports add that the comedy film will mark the narrative feature directorial debut of documentary filmmaker Nadia Conners, best-known for The 11th Hour (2007), This Is All of Us (2013) and Tyrant (2014). Conners is also the film’s writer.

Although plot details are currently under wraps, Deadline states that the film will follow a party and the madness that ensues when an uninvited guest shows up, leading to profound realisations about life. Further details are under tight wraps.

