Home Entertainment English

Pedro Pascal joins ensemble comedy 'The Uninvited'

According to Deadline, the film recently entered production and also stars Walton Goggins, Elizabeth Reaser, and Lois Smith in main roles.

Published: 19th November 2022 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Pedro Pascal in 'Narcos'.

By Express News Service

Reports state that Pedro Pascal will be leading the ensemble star cast of a comedy of errors titled The Uninvited. 

According to Deadline, the film recently entered production and also stars Walton Goggins, Elizabeth Reaser, and Lois Smith in main roles.

Reports add that the comedy film will mark the narrative feature directorial debut of documentary filmmaker Nadia Conners, best-known for The 11th Hour (2007), This Is All of Us (2013) and Tyrant (2014). Conners is also the film’s writer.

Although plot details are currently under wraps, Deadline states that the film will follow a party and the madness that ensues when an uninvited guest shows up, leading to profound realisations about life. Further details are under tight wraps.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pedro Pascal The Uninvited
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp