Warner Bros to make movie on George RR Martin

Recently, while promoting his new book The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynasty, George RR Martin revealed that Warner Bros Animation is making an animated movie based on his novel, The Ice Dragon. The fantasy novel was first published in the 1980s and was illustrated by Alicia Austin.

The Ice Dragon tells the story of a winter child, Adara, who was born during the worst freeze ever. At a young age, she touches and later rides an ice dragon, a creature to be feared. Years later, war comes to her farm with dragons from the North and their riders attacking her family. The little girl then takes it upon herself to end the war with the help of the ice dragon.

David Anthony Durham will be adapting The Ice Dragon for the screen. Revealing more about the project, George RR Martin said, "Warner Bros. Animation has purchased the rights to The Ice Dragon, and we're going to expand it to a fully animated film… a theatrical film, we hope, to be released in a motion picture palace near you.”

George RR Martin is the author of the series of epic fantasy novels A Song of Ice and Fire, which later got adapted into the hugely popular HBO series Game of Thrones and its prequel series House of the Dragon.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

