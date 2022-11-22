Home Entertainment English

I had to go to therapy to process Chadwick Boseman’s death: Letitia Wright

Actor Letitia Wright, who stars in the Black Panther series, divulged that she sought therapy after the untimely demise of her co-star Chadwick Boseman.

Published: 22nd November 2022 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Letitia Wright

Hollywood actress Letitia Wright (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

In an interview with the Guardian, Letitia Wright said, “I was devastated, as you can imagine. I’ve had to process it through therapy. It’s not like I had a two-year break to process it and then came back into the film (Wakanda Forever). We had to start six months after Chad died.” In fact, the star reveals that her entire outlook on life changed with Chadwick’s death.

“You don’t know until something happens how it will affect you. You think you have time, and that’s the thing I’ve learned. These things make you realise it’s important to reach out to people you love. The amount of times I text my cast members to tell them I love them, especially Danai (Gurira). I’m always texting Ryan (Coogler, the director of the Black Panther films) that I love him, and asking him how he is.” She added, “I’m not going to delay that anymore because tomorrow’s not promised. Since Chad died, I’m so afraid to lose people.”

Taking inspiration from Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Notes on Grief, Letitia said, “She describes how when you go through grief, nothing soothes the pain. You’re just furious you’ve lost this person. All you want is them back. Grief comes like a thief in the night, and it just stays there. And you have to deal with it. You can’t kid yourself that you’re OK today.”

