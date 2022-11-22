Home Entertainment English

Marvel's hires Yann Demange to direct 'Blade'

Published: 22nd November 2022 02:31 PM

(Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Yann Demange has signed on with Marvel Studios to its much-anticipated "Blade" movie.

Demange, known for critically-acclaimed features "'71" (2014) and "White Boy Rick" (2018), will helm the project from a script by Michael Starrbury, according to entertainment news website Deadline.

He joins the project months after the exit of director Bassam Tariq.

The filmmaker will still be attached as an executive producer on the movie.

"Blade" centres on the iconic comic book vampire slayer.

He is half-mortal, half-immortal, trying to free the world from vampires as a way of avenging his mother, who was killed by a vampire as she gave birth to him.

The movie is set to star Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in the title role alongside actors Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce the movie, which is expected to start production in Atlanta in 2023.

