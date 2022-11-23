Jaeden Martell, Sadie Soverall join cast of Nicolas Cage’s 'Sand and Stones'

By Express News Service

The upcoming Nicolas Cage-starrer Sand and Stones has added three new cast members, Jaeden Martell, Maxwell Jenkins and Sadie Soverall. The production of the film will commence in Dublin from next week, as per Collider.

A survival action thriller, the film is set against the backdrop of post-apocalyptic time, Jaeden and Maxwell will star as Nicolas’ sons as the trio manage to live a safe life, but come to face a danger and are forced to fight for their survival. Sand and Stones is penned by Mike Nilon and directed by Ben Brewer.

They have earlier collaborated with Nicolas in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and The Trust respectively. Sand and Stones is backed by Mike and Nicolas banner Saturn Films, along with David Wulf’s Redline Entertainment.

