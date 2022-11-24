Home Entertainment English

BTS new song 'Run BTS' dance challenge hits 3.9 billion views

In addition, dancer Aiki and Japanese actor Yamashita Koki participated in the challenge. With the popularity of the challenge, "Run BTS" re-entered several US Billboard charts. 

Published: 24th November 2022 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

K-pop supergroup BTS

K-pop supergroup BTS. (Photo | BTS Official Twitter)

By ANI

SEOUL: The dance challenge made with BTS' new song "Run BTS" is currently gaining huge popularity on the short-form platform TikTok, their agency BigHit Music said on Wednesday.

"Run BTS" is a side track from BTS' anthology album "Proof," which was released in June, and it was performed for the first time at the Busan concert. BTS started the dance challenge after they released their choreography video on November 13.

According to Big Hit Music, the number of content created using "Run BTS" on TikTok has increased by about 200,000 videos in 10 days since November 13, surpassing 650,000 content. Contents using the hashtag "#RunBTS" hit 3.9 billion views, up by 500 million over the same period.

ALSO READ | BTS' Jungkook sets new record with his World Cup song 'Dreamers'

Various artists, such as Yeonjun from Tomorrow X Together, Hoshi from Seventeen, Lee Seo-Yeon from Fromis_9, Le Serafim, Jungwon and Ni-ki from Enhypen, and Min-Ji and Hye-rin from NewJeans, have participated in the dance challenge.

In addition, dancer Aiki and Japanese actor Yamashita Koki participated in the challenge. With the popularity of the challenge, "Run BTS" re-entered several US Billboard charts. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BTS Run BTS Gain popularity
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp