'Indiana Jones 5' to use new de-aging technology

The upcoming film Indiana Jones 5 will reportedly use new de-aging technology to make Harrison Ford look like he was in the first film in the franchise. According to reports, the de-aging will only be used in the opening sequence where we will see a young Indy battling Nazis in 1944, the rest of the film will then revolve around Indy’s adventures in 1969.

Talking about the need to de-age a character to portray a twenty-year difference, director James Mangold said that it is done, “...so that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as an intellectual conceit, but literally experiences the buccaneering spirit of those early days… and then the beginning of now.”

De-aging technology was previously used in films like The Irishman and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and recently in shows like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

The de-aging technology had always had a semi-controversial reception from the fans, especially for the “uncanny valley” effect and the low fidelity to the original look.

