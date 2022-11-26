Home Entertainment English

Netflix’s 'You' Season 4 gets a new premiere date

It was earlier announced that season 4 was getting split into two parts, the first part will now release on 9 Feb while the second part on 9 March.

Published: 26th November 2022 10:41 AM

By Express News Service

The fourth season of Netflix’s thriller series 'You' is reportedly premiering a day earlier than previously expected. It was earlier announced that season 4 was getting split into two parts, the first part will now release on 9 February while the second part on 9 March.

The series was created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble based on the books written by Caroline Kepnes. You follows a serial killer named Joe Goldberg with an obsessive personality who works as a bookstore manager. The rest of the cast includes Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper & Amy-Leigh Hickman. 

