Netflix’s 'You' Season 4 gets a new premiere date

The fourth season of Netflix’s thriller series 'You' is reportedly premiering a day earlier than previously expected. It was earlier announced that season 4 was getting split into two parts, the first part will now release on 9 February while the second part on 9 March.

The series was created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble based on the books written by Caroline Kepnes. You follows a serial killer named Joe Goldberg with an obsessive personality who works as a bookstore manager. The rest of the cast includes Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper & Amy-Leigh Hickman.

