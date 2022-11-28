Home Entertainment English

Tehran bars Iranian filmmaker Reza Dormishian from attending IFFI

A Minor tells a story of a woman who is torn between her free-thinking daughter, who wants to study music, and her more conservative husband.

Published: 28th November 2022 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Iranian filmmaker Reza Dormishian

Iranian filmmaker Reza Dormishian

By Express News Service

Iranian film A Minor, directed by Dariush Mehrjui, was screened at the competition section of the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Thursday and Friday. However, the film's producer Reza Dormishian, also a celebrated filmmaker, has been barred by Tehran from travelling to the IFFI, reports Variety.

A Minor tells a story of a woman who is torn between her free-thinking daughter, who wants to study music, and her more conservative husband.

Dormishian is the latest member of Iran's film community to be sanctioned by the Iranian regime for expressing anti-government views. He had been invited by the IFFI to accompany the film. However, the Iranian authorities did not grant him a permit to leave Iran. When Dormishian went to the airport, his passport was confiscated.

It is not clear if Dormishian was arrested or what charges he must answer. The actions against him are understood to be directly connected to his social media commentary about the Iranian government over the last few weeks.

"Throughout the nationwide protests in Iran, Dormishian shared various posts on his Instagram account to show support for the significant developments," Variety reporting, quoting sources close to the director-producer.

Iran is in turmoil following the death in September of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody. She had been arrested in Tehran because she allegedly breached the Islamic Republic's strict dress code for women.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Minor Dariush Mehrjui IFFI
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp