Film exhibitors outfit not to release 'Avatar-The Way of The Water' on its 400 screens across Kerala

Express News Service

KOCHI: Uncertainty looms over the release of much-awaited Hollywood movie 'Avatar-The Way of The Water' by James Cameron in Kerala.

Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) on Tuesday said it will not release 'Avatar 2' due to disagreement over a profit-sharing clause with the film's distributors.

The movie is scheduled for release across India in multiple languages on December 16.

FEUOK president K Vijaykumar said the movie is not banned from release in Kerala and the organisation has no provision to ban any movie. "We decided that theatres under FEUOK will not screen the Avatar movie due to disagreements with the film distributors' terms and conditions," he said.

Vijayakumar said the distributors of 'Avatar 2' have asked for a 60% share in the first week's revenue. The theatre owners, however, are not willing to pay more than 55%. "Moreover, they have also sought a deposit of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh before the release. We cannot accept their demand and hence, decided not to screen the movie," he added.

Vijayakumar also said that the filmmakers have not responded to FEUOK's decision so far. "We are ready for negotiation. But as of now, we cannot accept their demands and conditions and stick to our decision," he added.

