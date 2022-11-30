'I hate to cancel culture', says Helena B Carter defending Johnny Depp, JK Rowling

By Express News Service

Actor Helena Bonham Carter, who played the role of Bellatrix Lestrange, in the Harry Potter series, came in support of her famous collaborators like actors JK Rowling and Johnny Depp while rallying against the cancel culture.

Speaking with The Times UK, Helena shared her opinion on cancel culture and was quoted as saying by Variety, “Do you ban a genius for their sexual practices? There would be millions of people who, if you looked closely enough at their personal life, would disqualify them. You can’t ban people. I hate to cancel culture. It has become quite hysterical and there’s a kind of witch hunt and a lack of understanding.”

While making that there is no going back for redemption in a case like Kevin Spacey, Helena also lent her support to Depp, who recently won the libel case against his former wife Amber Heard.

It is to be noted that Helena and Johnny have collaborated in films like Corpse Bride, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Dark Shadows and Alice in Wonderland and the actors share a good rapport.

She also specified that Johnny has been “completely vindicated.”

