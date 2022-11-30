Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Lopez reveals Ben Affleck's simple, meaningful message engraved on her engagement ring

Lopez revealed that the words inspired one of the upcoming tracks in her highly anticipated album, 'This Is Me Now'.

Published: 30th November 2022 05:35 PM

Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Last Duel' during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez has new details to share about her second engagement ring from Ben Affleck.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the 'Let's Get Loud' hitmaker, 53, opened up about the sentimental engraving on her ring - a green stone placed on a silver band, reports People magazine.

It's a simple yet meaningful three-worded message from the Oscar winner, 50, proclaiming his longtime love for Lopez: "not.going.anywhere."

During the sit-down, Lopez revealed that the words inspired one of the upcoming tracks in her highly anticipated album, 'This Is Me Now', which she announced on November 25.

According to People, she also gave a glimpse at the beginnings of their reconciliation in revealing the meaning behind the inscription. "That's how he would sign his emails when we started talking again. Like 'Don't worry, I'm not going anywhere,'" she told Lowe.

She even remembered her first engagement ring from Affleck, saying: "My first diamond ring he gave me, the pink diamond ring, it said 'sing'."

The 'Gigli' co-stars first began dating in July 2002 and announced their engagement months later, but postponed their September 2003 wedding. They ultimately called it quits in 2004.

Lopez and Affleck reconnected last year, nearly two decades after their first relationship. Their rekindled romance led to their second engagement in April this year.

