Jason Bateman to feature adaptation of 'Dark Wire' book

Netflix has acquired the right for adapting the upcoming book Dark Wire.

Jason Bateman

By Express News Service

Netflix has acquired the right for adapting the upcoming book Dark Wire. The book is authored by Joseph Cox. The feature will be directed by Jason Bateman (Ozark), and Matthew Orton is the scenarist.

According to the streamer, Dark Wire is about the true story of how the FBI launched a fake telecom company and became the number one phone service provider to the world’s most notorious gangs, culminating in the arrest of more than a thousand international criminals.

Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Dan Levine, Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan are producing the film, while Tracey Nyberg serves as the executive producer. Netflix is creatively associating with 21 Laps and Aggregate banners.

