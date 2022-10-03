'The Crow' reboot starring Bill Skarsgard has wrapped filming

By Express News Service

The upcoming reboot of the 1994 film The Crow has reportedly wrapped up filming. The film stars Bill Skarsgard as the titular character who is also known by the name Eric Draven. The Crow is directed by director Rupert Sanders, who is known for films like Snowhite and the Huntsman and Ghost in the Shell.

The film tells the story of a musician/singer who gets murdered by thugs along with his girlfriend, he resurrects due to paranormal intervention and comes back as The Crow to avenge the death of his loved ones. The original crow starred Brandon Lee, the son of action movie star Bruce Lee.

The 1994 film is infamous for the on-set accident that claimed the life of the lead actor. The upcoming film has a cast list that includes Tahliah Debrett Barnett aka FKA Twigs along with Danny Huston. A-list actors like Bradley Cooper, Luke Evans, Jack Huston, and Jason Momoa, have all been considered for the lead role at some point in the production.

Written by Zach Baylin of Creed III fame, the film is based on the comic book series of the same name written by James O’Barr. With the production wrapped up, the makers of the film are expected to announce a release date soon.

