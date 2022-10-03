Home Entertainment English

'The Crow' reboot starring Bill Skarsgard has wrapped filming

The upcoming reboot of the 1994 film The Crow has reportedly wrapped up filming.

Published: 03rd October 2022 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The upcoming reboot of the 1994 film The Crow has reportedly wrapped up filming. The film stars Bill Skarsgard as the titular character who is also known by the name Eric Draven. The Crow is directed by director Rupert Sanders, who is known for films like Snowhite and the Huntsman and Ghost in the Shell.

The film tells the story of a musician/singer who gets murdered by thugs along with his girlfriend, he resurrects due to paranormal intervention and comes back as The Crow to avenge the death of his loved ones. The original crow starred Brandon Lee, the son of action movie star Bruce Lee.

The 1994 film is infamous for the on-set accident that claimed the life of the lead actor. The upcoming film has a cast list that includes Tahliah Debrett Barnett aka FKA Twigs along with Danny Huston. A-list actors like Bradley Cooper, Luke Evans, Jack Huston, and Jason Momoa, have all been considered for the lead role at some point in the production.

Written by Zach Baylin of Creed III fame, the film is based on the comic book series of the same name written by James O’Barr. With the production wrapped up, the makers of the film are expected to announce a release date soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Crow Bill Skarsgard Eric Draven Snowhite
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp