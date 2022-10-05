Home Entertainment English

Emma Caulfield to reprise 'WandaVision' role in 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' 

Besides sharing the news of her casting, Caulfield said she has been battling multiple sclerosis in private for more than a decade.

Published: 05th October 2022 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

American actress Emma Caulfield.

American actress Emma Caulfield. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Emma Caulfield will return as Dottie in the upcoming Disney+ series "Agatha: Coven of Chaos," the "WandaVision" spin-off fronted by Kathryn Hahn.

In an interview with the tabloid magazine Vanity Fair, Caulfield said she will reprise her role of Dottie, the neighbour to Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda that some audiences believed would be the antagonist in "WandaVision."

It was later revealed that Agnes, another neighbour played by Hahn, was the villain -- the powerful witch Agatha Harkness.

Besides sharing the news of her casting, Caulfield said she has been battling multiple sclerosis in private for more than a decade.

Multiple sclerosis or MS is a lifelong condition that can sometimes cause serious disability.

The actor, also known for "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Once Upon a Time", said while she feared MS could affect her livelihood but decided to go public in part for her young daughter and to raise awareness.

"If I have a platform at all, I should be using it. Even if it affects my ability to get work.

It's better for me to at least be vocal about this and be out there to try to help the MS Foundation and other groups who are doing research," Caulfield told Vanity Fair.

The actor said she had told "Agatha" head writer Jac Schaeffer, who also worked on "WandaVision", about her diagnosis, so they could help accommodate her needs during the shoot.

"Agatha" is expected to debut on Disney+ in late 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emma Caulfield WandaVision Agatha: Coven of Chaos TV series Disney+Hotstar
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp