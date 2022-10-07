Home Entertainment English

BBC developing documentary on composer Hans Zimmer

Apart from tracing his journey from post-war Germany to the USA, the documentary will also shed light on the creative process and how he finds inspiration for his music.

Published: 07th October 2022 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BBC is reportedly making a documentary on Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

The prolific composer is known for films like The Lion King, Dune, Pirates of the Caribbean, Gladiator, Rain Man, Black Rain, and The Dark Knight series.

He has won the Oscars for his work in The Lion King (1995) and Dune (2022). The BBC Two documentary will reportedly be a celebration of the composer's life and career, which spans across a period of 40 years. 

Planned with a runtime of 60 minutes, the documentary will be titled Hans Zimmer – Hollywood Rebel.
Apart from tracing his journey from post-war Germany to the USA, the documentary will also shed light on the creative process and how he finds inspiration for his music. 

Hans Zimmer has also composed music for nature documentaries like Frozen Planet II, Blue Planet II, and Planet Earth II.

He is currently composing music for Dune 2, The Son, and Mufasa: The Lion King. The documentary will be directed by Francis Hanly.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBC Hans Zimmer Composer documentary
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp