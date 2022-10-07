BBC developing documentary on composer Hans Zimmer

By Express News Service

BBC is reportedly making a documentary on Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

The prolific composer is known for films like The Lion King, Dune, Pirates of the Caribbean, Gladiator, Rain Man, Black Rain, and The Dark Knight series.

He has won the Oscars for his work in The Lion King (1995) and Dune (2022). The BBC Two documentary will reportedly be a celebration of the composer's life and career, which spans across a period of 40 years.

Planned with a runtime of 60 minutes, the documentary will be titled Hans Zimmer – Hollywood Rebel.

Apart from tracing his journey from post-war Germany to the USA, the documentary will also shed light on the creative process and how he finds inspiration for his music.

Hans Zimmer has also composed music for nature documentaries like Frozen Planet II, Blue Planet II, and Planet Earth II.

He is currently composing music for Dune 2, The Son, and Mufasa: The Lion King. The documentary will be directed by Francis Hanly.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

