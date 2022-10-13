Home Entertainment English

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes gets release date

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will mark the beginning of a new storyline in the franchise, set many years after the events in War For the Planet of the Apes. 

By Express News Service

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will hit the screens on May 24, 2024. Production of the newest instalment of the franchise is now underway in Australia.

The film stars Owen Teague of 'It' fame as the lead, with Freya Allan, best known for her role in The Witcher, alongside Peter Macon (The Orville), Eka Darville (JessicaJones), and Kevin Durand (Locke and Key). 

Wes Ball, who previously helmed the Maze Runner trilogy, directs the film with Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison penning the film’s screenplay. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will mark the beginning of a new storyline in the franchise, set many years after the events in War For the Planet of the Apes. 

