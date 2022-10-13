Home Entertainment English

Marvel announces release plans for new slate

The release of the yet-untitled Deadpool threequel has also been moved from September 6, 2024, to November 8, 2024, and Fantastic Four is now slated to release on February 14, 2025. 

Published: 13th October 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Marvel has announced release plans for its upcoming films. According to reports, on the list is Blade, the vampire epic, facing a delay in production, as Bassim Tariq, who was supposed to helm the film, exited the association. Blade’s release has been pushed to September 6, 2024, from November 3, 2023. 

The release of the yet-untitled Deadpool threequel has also been moved from September 6, 2024, to November 8, 2024, and Fantastic Four is now slated to release on February 14, 2025. 

Earlier, Avengers: Secret Wars was planned to release on November 7, 2025, but now its release has been pushed to May 2026. An untitled Marvel film scheduled for February 14, 2025, has been pushed to November 7, 2025, with another film’s release rescheduled for May 1, 2026. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marvel Marvel movies release date
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp