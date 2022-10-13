Marvel announces release plans for new slate

By Express News Service

Marvel has announced release plans for its upcoming films. According to reports, on the list is Blade, the vampire epic, facing a delay in production, as Bassim Tariq, who was supposed to helm the film, exited the association. Blade’s release has been pushed to September 6, 2024, from November 3, 2023.

The release of the yet-untitled Deadpool threequel has also been moved from September 6, 2024, to November 8, 2024, and Fantastic Four is now slated to release on February 14, 2025.

Earlier, Avengers: Secret Wars was planned to release on November 7, 2025, but now its release has been pushed to May 2026. An untitled Marvel film scheduled for February 14, 2025, has been pushed to November 7, 2025, with another film’s release rescheduled for May 1, 2026.

