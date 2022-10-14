Russo Brothers’ upcoming series 'Citadel' starts filming 

By Express News Service

Russo Brothers’ upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Citadel begins production in Italy. With the main show based in the US, the multi-series will also have offshoot spinoff chapters taking place in Italy, Mexico, and India. Italian actor Matilda De Angelis is cast as the lead for the Italian chapter of the series. Patrick Moran is credited as a co-creator along with the Russo Brothers.

The show is billed as a science fiction spy thriller with globe-trotting elements. Citadel is reportedly the second costliest show in history, right behind Amazon’s Rings of Power. Richard Madden, who played Eddard Stark in Game of Thrones, is cast as the Citadel agent Mason Kane while Priyanka Chopra plays Nadia Singh. The Indian cast of the series has stars like Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Filmmaking duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, known for creating the hit series Family Man, will write, direct and produce the Indian series. The Italian series is directed by Arnaldo Catinari, who is known for directing the Netflix show Suburra: Blood on Rome. The Italian chapter is based on a script written by Alessandro Fabbri.



