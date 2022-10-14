Sydney Sweeney to star in adaptation of The Caretaker

By Express News Service

Actor Sydney Sweeney will star in the upcoming adaptation of author Marcus Kliewer’s short story The Caretaker. She will also serve as the executive producer for the film under the banner of Fifty-Fifty with her partner Jonathan Davino. The film will be distributed by Universal. According to a report by the Deadline, The Caretaker revolves around a young woman who takes up a caretaking job from Craigslist and eventually learns that her responsibilities have dangerous stakes. Karl Gajdusek known for co-writing The King’s Man will be adapting the screenplay for The Caretaker. However, the director of the film has not been decided yet. Michael Bay and Brad Fuller will produce the film, through their Platinum Dunes banner along with Scott Glassgold through his Ground Control banner. Meanwhile, Sweeney rose to fame with her performance in Euphoria and The White Lotus.