WATCH | Queen unveils unreleased Freddie Mercury track 'Face It Alone'

Queen's 13th studio album, 'The Miracle', was recorded during a highly productive point in time for the band in 1988.

Freddie Mercury. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: British rock band Queen has unveiled an unreleased track titled 'Face It Alone,'" featuring unearthed vocals from their late frontman Freddie Mercury.

According to Variety, the single which was recorded during sessions for 'The Miracle', will be included in the 1989 album's collector's edition due for release on November 18.

Earlier this June, news of the track started trickling out when its release was announced by the band's founding members Brian May and Roger Taylor in an interview following their performance at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee concert.

"We did find a little gem from Freddie, that we'd kind of forgotten about and it was -- it's wonderful," Taylor told BBC Radio 2. "It was kind of hiding in plain sight," May added, reported Variety.

The four-minute track is largely driven by Mercury's emotive vocals and, likely due to the nature of its work-in-progress lyricism, repeats the same impassioned verses throughout: "When something so deep, so far and wide falls down beside you... In the end, in the end / You have to face it all alone."

Queen's 13th studio album, 'The Miracle', was recorded during a highly productive point in time for the band in 1988. During a radio interview with DJ Mike Read, Mercury stated that they had recorded 30 songs for the collection.

Some tracks became B-sides, while 'Hang On In There' and 'Chinese Torture' were used as bonus tracks for the original CD release, as per Variety.

