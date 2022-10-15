Alexandra Daddario to feature in drama movie 'I Wish You All The Best' 

Home Entertainment English

The film is an adaptation of author Mason Deaver's bestselling novel of the same name which Dorfman optioned in 2019. The director is currently working on the screenplay.

Hollywood actor Alexandra Daddario to star in upcoming drama film, 'I Wish You All The Best.' (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actor Alexandra Daddario will headline an upcoming drama film, titled "I Wish You All The Best."

The project, which hails from studio ACE Entertainment, will be directed by first-time filmmaker Tommy Dorfman, reported entertainment news website Deadline.

The director is currently working on the screenplay.

"I Wish You All The Best" revolves around a non-binary teen who is kicked out of the house by their conservative parents.

She moves in with their estranged sister and embarks upon a journey of self-discovery that teaches them about love, friendship, and family.

Dorfman will produce the film along with Matt Kaplan for ACE Entertainment.

Daddario, known for starring in movies such as "Baywatch" and "San Andreas", was most recently featured in the critically-acclaimed HBO series "The White Lotus."

