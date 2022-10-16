Home Entertainment English

California baker creates life-sized bread sculpture of Star Wars' Han Solo 

Creating Pan Solo was particularly meaningful, she told the paper, because she contracted COVID-19 in January 2021 and lost much of her senses of smell and taste.

Published: 16th October 2022 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Catherine Pervan

Catherine Pervan with the life-sized Han Solo of bread (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BENICIA: Han Solo may be a hunk. But “Pan Solo" is a hunk of bread.

That's what a bakery in the San Francisco Bay Area has dubbed its 6-foot (1.8 meters) bread sculpture of the “Star Wars" character as he appeared after being frozen in carbonite in “The Empire Strikes Back."

Hanalee Pervan and her mother, Catherine Pervan, co-owners of One House Bakery in Benicia, California, spent weeks moulding, baking and assembling the life-sized sculpture using wood and two types of dough, including a type of yeastless dough with a higher sugar content that will last longer.

The two worked at night after the day's business was done. The lovingly crafted details show Han Solo's anguished face and his hands straining to reach out.

Hanalee said she might have gotten a bit obsessed.

“Mom made me leave it because I was obsessing over the lips,” Hanalee Pervan told the New York Times. “She was like, ‘You need to walk away.’”

Creating Pan Solo was particularly meaningful, she told the paper, because she contracted COVID-19 in January 2021 and lost much of her senses of smell and taste.

“So just to find joy in a different part of food is really important,” she said.

The sculpture is now on display outside of the bakery, located about a half-hour's drive north of San Francisco.

Pan Solo is the bakery's entry in the annual Downtown Benicia Main Street Scarecrow Contest. The public will get to vote on their favourites from among more than two dozen creations entered by local businesses.

The Pervans, who are big science-fiction and fantasy fans, entered another “Star Wars"-themed creation in 2020 featuring the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda.

Unfortunately, Pan Solo won't last forever. The dough eventually will be composted, not eaten. So as a wise Jedi might warn: Don't use the forks, Luke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
San Francisco Star Wars The Empire Strikes Back Han Solo Hanalee Pervan
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp