Sylvester Stallone makes television debut with 'Tulsa King'

Sylvester Stallone

Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The veteran actor, known for playing iconic roles like Rocky and Rambo, is making his small-screen debut with the series. Tulsa King is created by Taylor Sheridan for Paramount+, while Terence Winter is roped in as the showrunner. Taylor Sheridan is known for writing critically acclaimed films like Sicario, Wind River, and Sicario, for which he won the Academy Award for Original Screenplay.

Terence Winter is best known for creating, writing, and executive producing HBO’s hit show Boardwalk Empire. Winter was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for writing Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street.

The series revolves around a Mafia boss who comes out of prison after years and goes to Tulsa, Oklahoma to build a criminal empire. The series is currently scheduled for a streaming release on 13 November 2022. The series stars an ensemble cast that includes Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Garrett Hedlund, Dana Delany, and Annabella Sciorra.

