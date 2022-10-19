Home Entertainment English

First look of Soderbergh's 'Full Circle' unveiled

Steven Soderbergh

Steven Soderbergh. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The first look of Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming series Full Circle has been unveiled online.

The filmmaker is known for films like Erin Brockovich, Kimi, Contagion, Logan Lucky, and the Ocean’s Eleven series. 

The film tackles the investigation around a botched kidnapping that uncovers secrets, a web of conspiracies, and a network of powerful people in present-day New York City.

Writer Ed Solomon, known for Bill and Ted series and the Now You See Me series, has written the screenplay for the show. 

Soderbergh will reportedly direct all six episodes of the limited series.

The cast of the series includes Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Dennis Quaid, Sheyi Cole, and Suzanne Savoy. 

Although expected to release in 2023, the makers are yet to announce a release date for the series. Soderbergh and Solomon will executive produce the show along with Casey Silver. 

