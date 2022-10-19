Henry Cavill confirmed for 'Man of Steel 2'

By Express News Service

After years of silence from Warner Bros, it has been officially confirmed that Henry Cavill would reprise his role as Superman in the upcoming DC films.

The actor first appeared in the role in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel which was released in 2013.

David Zaslav, who was recently appointed as Warner Bros CEO, along with Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, who heads the films division, have expressed interest in bringing back Henry Cavill to the DC Universe.

The untitled project would serve as a direct sequel to Man of Steel, with Charles Roven set to produce it.

The executives at Warner Bros are reportedly huntings for writers and a director is yet to be finalised. Speculations suggest that Christopher McQuarrie, known for films like Mission Impossible: Fallout and Jack Reacher, is at the top of the consideration list for directors.

Henry Cavill will cameo as Superman in the upcoming film Black Adam starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The film is currently scheduled to hit theatres on 20 October in India.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

