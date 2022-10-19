'Schitt’s Creek' fame Dan Levy to make feature-length debut 

By Express News Service

Four-time Emmy winner and Schitt’s Creek co-creator Dan Levy will be making his directorial debut in films with Netflix’s upcoming Good Grief.

Dan will be writing and starring in the film alongside Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, Luke Evans, Celia Imrie, Arnaud Valois, David Bradley, and Jamael Westman.

The upcoming film is backed by Dan Levy, Megan Zehmer’s Not A Real Production Company banner, Stacey Snider, Kate Fenske, and Debra Hayward.

According to Netflix, the synopsis of Good Grief reads, “Marc Dreyfus chose to distract himself from the loss of his mom with a comfortable marriage. But when his husband also dies, unexpectedly, Marc is forced to finally confront the grief he’s tried so hard to avoid, sending him and his two closest friends on a Parisian weekend of self-discovery.”

Dan Levy said, “Good Grief is a cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you’ve evaded for most of your life. It’s funny, it’s bittersweet, and it’s a project that has helped me work through my own grief. And I hope it does the same for other people as well.”

Good Grief marks the first project under Levy’s Not A Real Production Company and Netflix’s creative partnership.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

