Season 2 of 'Loki' completes filming

By Express News Service

The second season of Marvel’s Disney+ series Loki has wrapped up filming in London, UK. Images from the wrap party, which includes the cast and crew, have been released online.

The series follows the adventures of a time-variant Loki getting caught up in a multiverse-ending ordeal involving a multiversal police force known as the Time Variance authority.

The series, based on characters from the Marvel comics, takes off after Loki steals the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame. The Loki variant seen in the series is different from the Loki who gets killed at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

The series gained fame among Marvel fans for introducing the Marvel character Kang the destroyer into the MCU storyline, the character was portrayed by Jonathan Mayors. The first season premiered on 9 June 2021 and received critical as well as commercial praise.

The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, Richard E. Grant, and Jonathan Majors.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

