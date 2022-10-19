Home Entertainment English

Season 2 of 'Loki' completes filming

The series follows the adventures of a time-variant Loki getting caught up in a multiverse-ending ordeal involving a multiversal police force known as the Time Variance authority.

Published: 19th October 2022 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of the upcoming TV series 'Loki' starring Tom Hiddleston.

Poster of the upcoming TV series 'Loki' starring Tom Hiddleston. (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

The second season of Marvel’s Disney+ series Loki has wrapped up filming in London, UK. Images from the wrap party, which includes the cast and crew, have been released online.

The series follows the adventures of a time-variant Loki getting caught up in a multiverse-ending ordeal involving a multiversal police force known as the Time Variance authority.

The series, based on characters from the Marvel comics, takes off after Loki steals the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame. The Loki variant seen in the series is different from the Loki who gets killed at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

The series gained fame among Marvel fans for introducing the Marvel character Kang the destroyer into the MCU storyline, the character was portrayed by Jonathan Mayors. The first season premiered on 9 June 2021 and received critical as well as commercial praise.

The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, Richard E. Grant, and Jonathan Majors.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Loki Marvel Disney+ TV series Tom Hiddleston
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp