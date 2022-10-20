Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie's 'Babylon' to have a Christmas release

Home Entertainment English

Babylon is a period film that takes place in the late 20s and is set against the backdrop of Hollywood’s period of transition from silent films to talkies.

Published: 20th October 2022

Poster of the upcoming film 'Babylon' starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in the lead roles.

By Express News Service

Babylon, the upcoming film starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in the lead roles, will release in time for Christmas on December 23 in the US.

The film is directed by Damien Chazelle. The film also stars Diego Calva, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Spike Jonze, Jean Smart, Flea, Samara Weaving, Olivia Wilde, Jovan Adepo and Li Jun Li.

Babylon is a period film that takes place in the late 20s and is set against the backdrop of Hollywood’s period of transition from silent films to talkies. While Brad Pitt plays a leading actor, Margot Robbie essays an upcoming young actor.

Babylon was scheduled to release in theatres on December 25 in selected theatres, before a nationwide release on January 6.

However, it was later rescheduled after Tom Hanks- starrer A Man Called Otto is coming on December 25 before expanding nationwide on January 13.

According to Chazelle, Babylon is inspired by films like Federico Fellini's La Dolce Vita, Robert Altman's Nashville and The Godfather.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

