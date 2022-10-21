Home Entertainment English

Shruti Haasan to star in international movie 'The Eye' 

The psychological thriller, which hails from Fingerprint Content will feature actor Mark Rowley of 'The Last Kingdom' fame opposite Haasan, reported entertainment news website Deadline.

Published: 21st October 2022 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Shruti Haasan

Actor Shruti Haasan. (File photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Shruti Haasan will be headlining the international feature film "The Eye", to be directed by Daphne Schmon.

The psychological thriller, which hails from Fingerprint Content will feature actor Mark Rowley of 'The Last Kingdom' fame opposite Haasan, reported entertainment news website Deadline.

Haasan also shared the news in a post on Instagram.

"Super stoked to be a part of 'the eye' with the loveliest team !!! Storytelling is my fave thing in this whole world and to be a part of this one is pure." @daphneschmon and @emilycarltoncarlton @melanie_dicks2 Thank you for making me a part of this !! You ladies are so much fun with the super talented and caffeinated @markrowley90 and the kindest and magical @elpidou SIMPLY PUT This whole team is so wonderful and can't wait for you'll to see this," the 36-year-old actor wrote.

Haasan was earlier featured in the American series 'Treadstone,' which was set in the same universe as Matt Damon's 'Bourne' film series.

The Eye has a screenplay by Emily Carlton. The story centres on a young widow who travels back to the island where her husband died, to spread his ashes.

Upon learning the true nature of what may have claimed his life, she is tempted by a dark choice that could bring him back.

The cast also includes Anna Savva, Linda Marlowe and Christos Stergioglou. The movie will start shooting in Athens and Corfu later this month.

Haasan will next be seen in filmmaker Prashanth Neel's upcoming directorial 'Salaar,' co-starring Prabhas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shruti Haasan actor international feature film The Eye psychological thriller
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp