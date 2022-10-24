'Star Wars' movie in the works from 'Watchmen' producer Damon Lindelof

By ANI

WASHINGTON: 'Watchmen' producer Damon Lindelof is developing a new "Star Wars" movie for Lucasfilm, and the 'Ms Marvel' helmer, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is in talks to direct.

According to Variety, Lindelof and an unnamed co-writer will collaborate on the next film. If the idea is approved, it will be his fourth attempt to revive a significant sci-fi brand.

In addition to Lindelof's innovative continuation of "Watchmen" for HBO in 2019 -- for which he won Emmys for writing and limited series -- Lindelof produced "Star Trek" in 2009, "Star Trek Into Darkness" in 2013, and "Prometheus," the prequel to "Alien" in 2012.

As per the reports of Variety, the project's announcement comes as Lucasfilm faces a decision about "Star Wars." Despite the studio's live-action series for Disney+, such as "The Mandalorian," "The Book of Boba Fett," "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and "Andor," enjoying significant popularity, it hasn't released a movie in theatres since 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker."

According to Variety, Rogue Squadron was scheduled to be released in December 2023, and Patty Jenkins was announced as the film's director in 2020. However, Disney removed the movie from its release schedule in September.

Currently, only one undisclosed "Star Wars" picture has a release date; none of the other "Star Wars" film projects is in various stages of development and some from directors like Taika Waititi, Rian Johnson, and Kevin Feige, have even been formally revealed.

Johnson recently revealed to Variety that his envisioned "Star Wars" trilogy is still in the works, but that he must first finish the production of his "Knives Out" films.

Michael Waldron ("Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness") revealed to Variety in May that he had begun writing a "Star Wars" story that Feige would produce. However, Waldron has already been hired to write "Avengers: Secret Wars," so his dance card will get highly full.

The short documentaries "Saving Face" and "A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness" were directed by Obaid-Chinoy, a two-time Oscar winner. Most recently, she was the director of two episodes of "Ms Marvel" on Disney Plus.

WASHINGTON: 'Watchmen' producer Damon Lindelof is developing a new "Star Wars" movie for Lucasfilm, and the 'Ms Marvel' helmer, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is in talks to direct. According to Variety, Lindelof and an unnamed co-writer will collaborate on the next film. If the idea is approved, it will be his fourth attempt to revive a significant sci-fi brand. In addition to Lindelof's innovative continuation of "Watchmen" for HBO in 2019 -- for which he won Emmys for writing and limited series -- Lindelof produced "Star Trek" in 2009, "Star Trek Into Darkness" in 2013, and "Prometheus," the prequel to "Alien" in 2012. As per the reports of Variety, the project's announcement comes as Lucasfilm faces a decision about "Star Wars." Despite the studio's live-action series for Disney+, such as "The Mandalorian," "The Book of Boba Fett," "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and "Andor," enjoying significant popularity, it hasn't released a movie in theatres since 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker." According to Variety, Rogue Squadron was scheduled to be released in December 2023, and Patty Jenkins was announced as the film's director in 2020. However, Disney removed the movie from its release schedule in September. Currently, only one undisclosed "Star Wars" picture has a release date; none of the other "Star Wars" film projects is in various stages of development and some from directors like Taika Waititi, Rian Johnson, and Kevin Feige, have even been formally revealed. Johnson recently revealed to Variety that his envisioned "Star Wars" trilogy is still in the works, but that he must first finish the production of his "Knives Out" films. Michael Waldron ("Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness") revealed to Variety in May that he had begun writing a "Star Wars" story that Feige would produce. However, Waldron has already been hired to write "Avengers: Secret Wars," so his dance card will get highly full. The short documentaries "Saving Face" and "A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness" were directed by Obaid-Chinoy, a two-time Oscar winner. Most recently, she was the director of two episodes of "Ms Marvel" on Disney Plus.